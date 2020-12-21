goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$96.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.30. goeasy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$21.08 and a 12 month high of C$100.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSY. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$84.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$77.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

