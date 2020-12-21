GoChain Hits One Day Volume of $2.51 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and $2.51 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Coinall, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00142622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00773095 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00168615 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00391108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00117544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00073056 BTC.

GoChain launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,114,888,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,888,900 coins. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io

GoChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Kucoin, DragonEX, Coinall, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

