GoByte Price Tops $0.0266 on Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $238,466.44 and $7,233.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoByte has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000065 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001725 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 8,976,498 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

