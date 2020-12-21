Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBCI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.
Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $45.87 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,914,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,841,000 after acquiring an additional 514,574 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 79.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 980,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after purchasing an additional 435,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,133,000 after purchasing an additional 349,911 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 89.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 689,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 326,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 591,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 285,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
