Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBCI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $45.87 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,914,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,841,000 after acquiring an additional 514,574 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 79.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 980,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after purchasing an additional 435,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,133,000 after purchasing an additional 349,911 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 89.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 689,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 326,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 591,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 285,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

