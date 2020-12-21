Gabelli Reaffirms Sell Rating for GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

Gabelli reissued their sell rating on shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $19.78 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised GAMCO Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GBL opened at $17.25 on Friday. GAMCO Investors has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $473.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%. The business had revenue of $61.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $31,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,469.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 17,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $251,718.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,494.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,399 shares of company stock worth $1,085,564. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Investors during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 92.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

