FYDcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $433.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $580,468.93 and approximately $433.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000282 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000075 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 533,335,678 coins and its circulating supply is 509,433,198 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

