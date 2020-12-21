FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Meritor, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meritor in a report released on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.45. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

MTOR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meritor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Meritor stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.24. Meritor has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $29.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Meritor by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Meritor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Meritor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor by 117.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor by 209.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $51,126.39. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $186,525.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,169.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,490. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

