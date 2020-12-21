FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ) Reduced by Analyst

Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ) – Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 18th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58.

Shares of CVE:SYZ opened at C$11.84 on Monday. Sylogist Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$6.16 and a 52-week high of C$12.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$282.98 million and a PE ratio of 146.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.79.

In other Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) news, insider Sylogist Ltd. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.30 per share, with a total value of C$257,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$257,500.

Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, education boards, and Districts and Defense and safety contractors in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions that comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

