FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will earn $11.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.20.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LII. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.71.

LII stock opened at $277.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.56. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $163.40 and a 12-month high of $319.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $2,191,017.96. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $210,672.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,613 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Lennox International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

