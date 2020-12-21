FY2021 EPS Estimates for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Lifted by Analyst

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.71.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CIVB. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 395.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 51.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

