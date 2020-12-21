FY2020 EPS Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Increased by Analyst

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of OFC opened at $25.79 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 10,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $221,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,209.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Insiders bought a total of 10,628 shares of company stock worth $237,601 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

