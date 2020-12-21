FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. Cut by Zacks Investment Research (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares in a report released on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst A. Heffron now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.45.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPKF opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $101.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial Â- Real Estate, Consumer Â- Non Real Estate, and Residential Â- Real Estate segments.

