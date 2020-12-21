FY2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $17.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $17.65. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.25 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.88 billion.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$445.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$506.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$429.69.

TSE:CP opened at C$439.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$425.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$390.36. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of C$252.00 and a 52-week high of C$444.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.14 billion and a PE ratio of 26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

