FY2020 Earnings Forecast for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Merchants in a research note issued on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.62. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRME. TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $36.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.31.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in First Merchants in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 87.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 155.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.