FY2020 Earnings Estimate for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Issued By Piper Sandler

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QCR in a report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $3.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QCRH. Raymond James boosted their price target on QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

QCRH stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $636.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. QCR has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In other QCR news, CAO Nick W. Anderson acquired 1,837 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.78. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,604.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

