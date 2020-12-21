FuzeX (FXT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 81% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. FuzeX has a market cap of $327,092.93 and approximately $310.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00055003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00365004 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003861 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00025777 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

