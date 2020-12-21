Function X (FX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.74 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. Function X has a total market cap of $14.74 million and $109,512.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,819.75 or 1.00107913 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021467 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00019171 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000724 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00059196 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,609,419 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

