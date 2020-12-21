Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an add rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

