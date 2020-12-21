Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) PT Raised to $18.00 at Barclays

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Forterra from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $17.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Forterra has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 2.58.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Forterra by 19.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Forterra by 5.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forterra by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

