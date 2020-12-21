Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on FRTA. BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.
FRTA stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. Forterra has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 2.58.
In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Forterra by 5.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Forterra by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Forterra by 5.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Forterra by 123.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
Forterra Company Profile
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
