Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FRTA. BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

FRTA stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. Forterra has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 2.58.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forterra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Forterra by 5.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Forterra by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Forterra by 5.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Forterra by 123.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

