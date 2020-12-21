Folder Protocol Price Reaches $0.70 on Top Exchanges (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $482,957.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folder Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00142675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.72 or 0.00770449 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00167643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00394895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00117255 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00072912 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Folder Protocol Token Trading

Folder Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.