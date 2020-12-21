Folder Protocol (FOL) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Folder Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00003131 BTC on major exchanges. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $482,957.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00142675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.72 or 0.00770449 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00167643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00394895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00117255 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00072912 BTC.

Folder Protocol Token Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Folder Protocol Token Trading

Folder Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

