FlypMe One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,816.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. FlypMe has a total market cap of $493,324.93 and $17,816.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

