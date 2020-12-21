Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

