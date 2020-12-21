Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,710. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flex has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $362,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,262 shares of company stock worth $529,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

