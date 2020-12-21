Flamingo Price Down 16.9% This Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $25.73 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One Flamingo token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00140638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00750173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00165307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00383335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00114842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00071900 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

