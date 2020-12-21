Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

