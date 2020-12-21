Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $20.69.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
