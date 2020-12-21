Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.
DFP stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.50.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
