Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

DFP stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

