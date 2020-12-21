Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,439 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,657 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

