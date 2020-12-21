Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Reduced by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $56,000. Mirova increased its holdings in Fiserv by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.49. 4,138,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,141. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 85.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,209,300 shares of company stock worth $2,223,625,783 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

