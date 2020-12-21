FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on FGROY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC cut shares of FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS FGROY traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.96. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.71.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

