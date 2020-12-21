First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,506 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.88.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $135.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.60. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $142.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

