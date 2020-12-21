First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,532 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,426,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,841,000 after buying an additional 998,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,561,000 after purchasing an additional 501,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,191,000 after purchasing an additional 465,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 344,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,393,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,651,000 after purchasing an additional 305,706 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMBI stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $183.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FMBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan bought 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

