First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Holdings Trimmed by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,066 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $40.75 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

