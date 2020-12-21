First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.65 Million

Analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to announce $13.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.30 million. First Community posted sales of $12.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $52.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.40 million to $53.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $54.18 million, with estimates ranging from $51.90 million to $55.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Community has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 382.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 229,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

