Financial Survey: Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) & Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSE:IOR)

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSE:IOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Plymouth Industrial REIT and Income Opportunity Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Income Opportunity Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.86%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Income Opportunity Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Income Opportunity Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT -17.27% -14.19% -2.28% Income Opportunity Realty Investors N/A 4.21% 4.21%

Risk and Volatility

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.1% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Income Opportunity Realty Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $75.29 million 4.65 -$10.42 million $1.98 7.16 Income Opportunity Realty Investors N/A N/A $4.14 million N/A N/A

Income Opportunity Realty Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Summary

Income Opportunity Realty Investors beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.