Financial Contrast: The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) vs. The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

74.6% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Shyft Group and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group -1.43% 23.59% 10.15% The Shyft Group -0.69% 24.51% 10.40%

Dividends

The Shyft Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. The Shyft Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. The Shyft Group pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Shyft Group pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Shyft Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Shyft Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Shyft Group and The Shyft Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Shyft Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Shyft Group currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.26%. The Shyft Group has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.07%. Given The Shyft Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Risk & Volatility

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Shyft Group and The Shyft Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $756.54 million 1.30 -$12.57 million $1.24 22.35 The Shyft Group $756.54 million 1.30 -$12.57 million $1.24 22.56

The Shyft Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Shyft Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats The Shyft Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc., manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV). The FVS segment manufactures and sells various commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Utilimaster Upfit Services, and Reach brand names. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services. The SCV engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for military vehicles, drill rigs, shuttle bus chassis, and other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for its motor home, defense, and specialty chassis, as well as maintenance and repair services for its motor home and specialty chassis. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individual end users, and municipalities and other governmental entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the following three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufacture commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. The Specialty Chassis and Vehicles segment engages in engineering and manufacturing luxury Class A diesel motor home chassis, Reach walk-in van, provide contract assembly of defense vehicles and other specialty chassis, and distribute related aftermarket parts and accessories. The company was founded by William F. Foster, George Sztykiel, Gerald Geary, and John Knox on September 18, 1975 and is headquartered in Charlotte, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.