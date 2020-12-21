Financial Comparison: GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) vs. iBio (NYSE:IBIO)

iBio (NYSE:IBIO) and GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

iBio has a beta of -5.92, indicating that its share price is 692% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoVax Labs has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.2% of iBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of GeoVax Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of iBio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for iBio and GeoVax Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 GeoVax Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

iBio presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.91%. Given iBio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iBio is more favorable than GeoVax Labs.

Profitability

This table compares iBio and GeoVax Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio -1,005.62% -55.71% -26.91% GeoVax Labs -120.26% -320.30% -63.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iBio and GeoVax Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio $1.64 million 127.70 -$16.44 million N/A N/A GeoVax Labs $1.18 million 10.66 -$2.37 million N/A N/A

GeoVax Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iBio.

Summary

iBio beats GeoVax Labs on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iBio

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions. The company is also developing vaccine candidates comprising IBIO-200 and IBIO-201, which are in preclinical development for the prevention of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; and IBIO-400 for the treatment of classical swine fever. In addition, it is developing recombinant proteins for third parties on a catalog and custom basis; and offers a range of process development, manufacturing, filling and finishing, and bio analytic services. iBio, Inc. has a license agreement with Planet Biotechnology, Inc. to develop therapeutics for infectious diseases; collaboration agreement with AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd (AzarGen) for the contract development and manufacturing services for AzarGen's development of a rituximab biosimilar/biobetter for the South African market; collaboration agreement with The Texas A&M University System for the development of coronavirus disease 2019 vaccine candidates; license agreement with the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna; collaboration with EdgePoint AI, a division of Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.; and collaboration agreement with CC-Pharming Ltd. iBio, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using its novel vaccine platform. It focuses on human immunodeficiency virus, zika virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and malaria. The company was founded by Harriet Latham Robinson and Donald G. Hildebrand on September 9, 2006 and is headquartered in Smyrna, GA.

