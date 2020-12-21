Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.68.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FATE stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $93.50. The stock had a trading volume of 45,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,055. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $103.66.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.