Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.31

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.31 and last traded at $63.74, with a volume of 37292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Farfetch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $3,145,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 692.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after buying an additional 1,063,014 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 455.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 523,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 429,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

