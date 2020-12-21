Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 475.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 357.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,829 shares of company stock worth $6,715,951. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.43.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $521.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $530.95. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.92.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

