FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.75-11.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57-1.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $347.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.30.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,064,485 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.