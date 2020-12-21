Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.0393 on Major Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $739,575.48 and $8,479.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

