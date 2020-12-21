ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 14,302 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,302 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 205.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 61,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

NGVC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $287.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $264.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

