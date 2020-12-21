ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $365,000 Investment in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 590,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after buying an additional 469,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 62,746 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of AMEH opened at $17.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $976.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $180.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

