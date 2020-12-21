ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,474,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,599 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,620,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after buying an additional 166,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after buying an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 30,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.92. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

