ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,945 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in UFP Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UFP Industries by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,162 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 152.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 233,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 141,120 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 204,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 183,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. Benchmark raised UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

UFPI stock opened at $56.65 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

