Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AQUA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 6,095 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $134,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,374,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,061,279 shares of company stock valued at $223,614,098 in the last 90 days. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after buying an additional 619,641 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after buying an additional 562,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after buying an additional 393,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 407,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 374,856 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,701. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.93.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

