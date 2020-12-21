EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CFO Sells $87,236.64 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,594.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
EVERTEC stock opened at $42.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $42.35.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,308,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,371,000 after acquiring an additional 878,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 605,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.
EVERTEC Company Profile
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
