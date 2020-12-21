EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CFO Sells $87,236.64 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,594.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EVERTEC stock opened at $42.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,308,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,371,000 after acquiring an additional 878,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 605,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.