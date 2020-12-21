Everipedia Market Capitalization Tops $25.54 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Upbit and BigONE. In the last week, Everipedia has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $25.54 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,015,566,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,537,239,594 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bitfinex, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Upbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

